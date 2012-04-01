Deliver Extraordinary Customer Service with Business Text Messaging

Enable customers to text your business via a dedicated phone number or using your existing landline.

“Zingle has simplified communication for our guests. They now have the convenience of texting us anytime they want and we are able to quickly respond. Guests really love it and we get a lot of positive feedback.”

Laura Brunner

Reservations Services Manager for Hotel Del Coronado

Overview

Team Inbox

Web-based (no software to install) portal for managing all customer text communications.

Contact Management

Segment and tag your customers or contacts based on specific categories.

Automations

Setup automated message flows to streamline communication.

Analytics

Track and maximize performance with our robust reporting.

Multi-channel Messaging

Engage with your customers where they are by integrating with Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps.

“It’s way more efficient, and we are able to confirm clients so much faster… It’s definitely something that affects the way we do business greatly.”

Justin Rejano

General Manager, Chronic Ink

“We are so happy to have a trackable communication tool! Since launching Zingle, our staff have responded to 100% of guest requests”

Adrienne

Manager, Hyatt

Automations

We call these Zings. Create targeted messages that respond to customers, tailored to meet the needs of your business.

Analytics

Insightful and easy to use analytics let you make data driven decisions with confidence.

“Zingle had a completely different way to go about text messaging our members. It is a completely unique application of text messaging in the business world.”

Heather Avila - COO, Weight Watchers

Multi-channel Messaging

Engage with customers through their preferred messaging channels.

Text with Customers Anytime, Anywhere

On the go? Use our mobile app (Android and IOS) to stay connected wherever and whenever customers need you from any mobile device.

“I’ve done my research and looked at other products, and Zingle is far superior to anything I’ve found. I’ve actually had customers that have seen it in use here put it in place in their own businesses.”

Matt Long - Station Manager, Signature Fight

Additional Business Messaging Features to Improve Your Customer Experience

Enhance productivity while delighting customers

Lightning fast interface

Using the latest web and mobile technology, getting work done with Zingle is incredibly fast!

Internal notes

Collaborate with your teammates by using internal conversation notes that only you can see.

Delayed messages

Want to follow up with a customer in the near future? Delay the message and move on to other tasks.

PMS Integrations

Zingle integrates with several Property Management Systems to enable end to end process workflow.

Emojis!

Show your funny side by using emojis.

Contact Export / Import

Easily import large contact lists to get up and running quickly!

Autoresponder

Customize your schedule and auto reply message for off hours.

Opt-in

Zingle's opt-in settings provide industry standard opt-in / opt-out support.

MMS & Animated GIF support

Send picture messages, including animated GIFs.

