“Zingle has simplified communication for our guests. They now have the convenience of texting us anytime they want and we are able to quickly respond. Guests really love it and we get a lot of positive feedback.”
Laura Brunner
Reservations Services Manager for Hotel Del Coronado
Team Inbox
Web-based (no software to install) portal for managing all customer text communications.
Contact Management
Segment and tag your customers or contacts based on specific categories.
Automations
Setup automated message flows to streamline communication.
Analytics
Track and maximize performance with our robust reporting.
Multi-channel Messaging
Engage with your customers where they are by integrating with Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps.
Everything in one place. Multi-channel customer communication and team collaboration within one unified inbox.
We call these Zings. Create targeted messages that respond to customers, tailored to meet the needs of your business.
Insightful and easy to use analytics let you make data driven decisions with confidence.
“Zingle had a completely different way to go about text messaging our members. It is a completely unique application of text messaging in the business world.”
Engage with customers through their preferred messaging channels.
On the go? Use our mobile app (Android and IOS) to stay connected wherever and whenever customers need you from any mobile device.
“I’ve done my research and looked at other products, and Zingle is far superior to anything I’ve found. I’ve actually had customers that have seen it in use here put it in place in their own businesses.”
Enhance productivity while delighting customers
Lightning fast interface
Using the latest web and mobile technology, getting work done with Zingle is incredibly fast!
Internal notes
Collaborate with your teammates by using internal conversation notes that only you can see.
Delayed messages
Want to follow up with a customer in the near future? Delay the message and move on to other tasks.
PMS Integrations
Zingle integrates with several Property Management Systems to enable end to end process workflow.
Emojis!
Show your funny side by using emojis.
Contact Export / Import
Easily import large contact lists to get up and running quickly!
Autoresponder
Customize your schedule and auto reply message for off hours.
Opt-in
Zingle's opt-in settings provide industry standard opt-in / opt-out support.
MMS & Animated GIF support
Send picture messages, including animated GIFs.